At the upcoming 20th Party Congress, which opens Sunday in China, Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as the country's Secretary General for an unprecedented third term. At a time of international instability caused by the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as well as rising competition between international superpowers, the Chinese leadership is called to increase the country's international standing, while ensuring economic growth at the domestic level. However, achieving these goals will not be without challenges.

This Report analyses China’s hard road to international prestige and development. Which prospects for China's economic growth? Which obstacles to its rise at the global level? To which extent can the Party steer the country’s direction?

Download the Report

Table of Contents

Introduction

Paolo Magri - ISPI Executive Vice President

1. China’s Demographic Challenges: Past, Present and Future

Michele Bruni - Center for the Analysis of Public Policies (CAPP) University of Modena and Reggio Emilia

2. What About Climate? China’s Energy Transition and the War in Ukraine

Kaho Yu - Verisk Maplecroft

3. A New Non-Aligned Movement? China’s Leadership of the Developing World

Niall Duggan - University College Cork

4. Fading or Staying? China’s International Standing After the Ukraine Invasion

Brian G. Carlson - Center for Security Studies (CSS)

5. Opening Up? China's Financial Sector to the Test

Alessia Amighini - ISPI and University Piemonte Orientale